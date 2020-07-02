Margaret J. Yoder Emery
Formerly of Collingswood - Margaret "Peg" J. Yoder Emery (nee Traver) passed peacefully in her home in Spring Hill, FL on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Byron O. Yoder for 44 years and the late Albert W. Emery for 22 years. Peg, formerly of Collingswood and Pennsauken was a Collingswood High School graduate, Class of 1940 before attending Hood College. She was the daughter of John G. Traver and Florence M. (nee Holtzman) Traver. She was the sister of the late Dr. John G. (Betty) Traver, Jr. and the late Richard E. (Virginia) Traver. Predeceased by her eldest son, Nelson B. Yoder. Loving mother of John T. Yoder and his wife, Susan, Rev. Roger G. Yoder and his wife, Barbara and Nelson's wife, Linda Yoder. Peg also leaves behind ten grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Virginia "Dinny" Traver.
Funeral service and interment will be private for family at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
