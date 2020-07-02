1/
Margaret J. Yoder Emery
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret J. Yoder Emery

Formerly of Collingswood - Margaret "Peg" J. Yoder Emery (nee Traver) passed peacefully in her home in Spring Hill, FL on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Byron O. Yoder for 44 years and the late Albert W. Emery for 22 years. Peg, formerly of Collingswood and Pennsauken was a Collingswood High School graduate, Class of 1940 before attending Hood College. She was the daughter of John G. Traver and Florence M. (nee Holtzman) Traver. She was the sister of the late Dr. John G. (Betty) Traver, Jr. and the late Richard E. (Virginia) Traver. Predeceased by her eldest son, Nelson B. Yoder. Loving mother of John T. Yoder and his wife, Susan, Rev. Roger G. Yoder and his wife, Barbara and Nelson's wife, Linda Yoder. Peg also leaves behind ten grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Virginia "Dinny" Traver.

Funeral service and interment will be private for family at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved