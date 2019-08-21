Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Margaret K. Dolt Obituary
Margaret K. Dolt

Audubon - On August 19, 2019, Margaret Dolt, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. A resident of Audubon since 1963, Margaret worked at Longo's (Shamrock) Deli for several years.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, William Dolt and her daughter, Margaret Ruark. She is lovingly survived by her daughter Linda (Devin) Bailiff; her cherished grandchildren, Pamela Smith, Matthew Bailiff, Michael Ruark, Gregory Bailiff, Timothy Bailiff and Shawn Ruark. Margaret is also survived by her beloved great grandchildren, Adriana, Michael, Rocco, Nathaniel, Elaina, and Annabelle.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday August 23rd from 9:00 -11:00 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ A service will take place at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019
