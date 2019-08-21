|
Margaret K. Dolt
Audubon - On August 19, 2019, Margaret Dolt, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. A resident of Audubon since 1963, Margaret worked at Longo's (Shamrock) Deli for several years.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, William Dolt and her daughter, Margaret Ruark. She is lovingly survived by her daughter Linda (Devin) Bailiff; her cherished grandchildren, Pamela Smith, Matthew Bailiff, Michael Ruark, Gregory Bailiff, Timothy Bailiff and Shawn Ruark. Margaret is also survived by her beloved great grandchildren, Adriana, Michael, Rocco, Nathaniel, Elaina, and Annabelle.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday August 23rd from 9:00 -11:00 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ A service will take place at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019