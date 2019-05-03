|
|
Margaret L. Mahler
Haddon Heights - Margaret L. "Peggy" (nee O'Donnel) age 78 passed away suddenly May 1, 2019. Peggy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dolente (Carl) of Haddon Heights, and son, Alan K. Mahler (Kathy) of Laurel Springs. Also Survived by her grandchildren: Carl, Isabella, Alec, and Miranda Dolente, and Bradley, Todd and Drew Mahler; her brother, Richard O'Donnel, sisters, Elaine Horn and Susan Thomas and many nieces and nephews. Peggy was predeceased by her sisters, Naomi Fluck and Esther Coleman and a brother, William.
Peggy, born in Phila., graduated from Batram H.S. '59 and eventually settled in Haddon Heights where she lived for 53 years. She worked as a Home Interior Display Decorator for 20 years and was a cashier at West Jersey Hospital in Voorhees for 20 years. She enjoyed crafting, making chocolates and was an excellent cook who prepared everything from scratch. Her days spent with family in Ocean City were among her favorites.
Relatives and friends may call Saturday, 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. A service will take place at 1:00p.m. followed by entombment, Harleigh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Haddon Hgts Fire Dept., 608(rear) Station Ave., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035.
Published in Courier-Post on May 3, 2019