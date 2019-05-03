Services
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mahler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. Mahler


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret L. Mahler Obituary
Margaret L. Mahler

Haddon Heights - Margaret L. "Peggy" (nee O'Donnel) age 78 passed away suddenly May 1, 2019. Peggy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dolente (Carl) of Haddon Heights, and son, Alan K. Mahler (Kathy) of Laurel Springs. Also Survived by her grandchildren: Carl, Isabella, Alec, and Miranda Dolente, and Bradley, Todd and Drew Mahler; her brother, Richard O'Donnel, sisters, Elaine Horn and Susan Thomas and many nieces and nephews. Peggy was predeceased by her sisters, Naomi Fluck and Esther Coleman and a brother, William.

Peggy, born in Phila., graduated from Batram H.S. '59 and eventually settled in Haddon Heights where she lived for 53 years. She worked as a Home Interior Display Decorator for 20 years and was a cashier at West Jersey Hospital in Voorhees for 20 years. She enjoyed crafting, making chocolates and was an excellent cook who prepared everything from scratch. Her days spent with family in Ocean City were among her favorites.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. A service will take place at 1:00p.m. followed by entombment, Harleigh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Haddon Hgts Fire Dept., 608(rear) Station Ave., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035.
Published in Courier-Post on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now