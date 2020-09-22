1/1
Margaret L. Stark
1928 - 2020
Margaret L. Stark

Sewell; formerly Mt. Laurel - Margaret L. "Peggie" Stark (nee Gottschalk), on September 21, 2020, recently of the Terraces at Parke Place in Sewell; formerly of Mt. Laurel. Age 92. Margaret raised her family in Westmont. Beloved wife of the late Frank Stark and the late Floyd Johnson. Devoted mother of Lee Johnson, Michael Johnson (the late Kathy), Patti Perkins (Rick), and the late Thomas Johnson, Michelle Stark and Frank Stark. Mother-in-law of Betsy Deen and Olga Stark. Loving grandmother of Jessica Smock (Todd), Daniel Johnson (Michaux), Brian Johnson (Caitlin), Jarrod Perkins, Thomas Johnson (Gwen), and Nina Stark and great grandmother of Elizabeth, Levi, Maverick, Claire, and Lucas. Margaret was a graduate of Collingswood High School, Class of 1946. "Dancing Peggie" was an avid dancer and a columnist for Holiday Village in Mt. Laurel. Margaret was a selfless person who volunteered her time to many organizations. Services and interment are private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
