Margaret LaGreco
Mt. Laurel - Margaret LaGreco of Mt. Laurel, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died June 26, 2020. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Ralph LaGreco. Loving mother of Maria DeLuca (James); and Julia Towson (Ron). Devoted grandmother of Lauren Nilsson (Andreas), James DeLuca and Cristina Savarese (Michael). Devoted great grandmother of Gemma Savarese, Michael Savarese, Julia Nilsson and Erik Nilsson. Dear sister of Norma Loper and Pasquale Fatale. Viewing Thursday morning 9 to 10:45am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:30am at Christ Our Light Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Mt. Laurel - Margaret LaGreco of Mt. Laurel, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died June 26, 2020. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Ralph LaGreco. Loving mother of Maria DeLuca (James); and Julia Towson (Ron). Devoted grandmother of Lauren Nilsson (Andreas), James DeLuca and Cristina Savarese (Michael). Devoted great grandmother of Gemma Savarese, Michael Savarese, Julia Nilsson and Erik Nilsson. Dear sister of Norma Loper and Pasquale Fatale. Viewing Thursday morning 9 to 10:45am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:30am at Christ Our Light Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.