Margaret Lee Leppert



Gloucester City - Margaret Lee Leppert (nee Smith), 79, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2020.



She retired from the Lady Garment Worker Union of Bellmawr, NJ and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching TV.



Predeceased by her sons Jim and William. Survived by her beloved husband Harold, 3 sons George Faulls {Sandy Pieffer}; Peter {Sue} ; Mike {Deneen}; 6 grandchildren and a great grandson.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Thursday August 27, 2020 at 10 AM at the Ellis-Stiefel Funeral Home, 301 Highland Ave, Westville, NJ. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. Memories may be shared @www.ellisstiefelfuneralhome.com.









