Margaret Beck
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church,
901 Hopkins Rd.,
Haddon Twp, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church
Margaret M. "Peggy" Beck


Margaret M. "Peggy" Beck

Formerly of Haddon Township - On April 23, 2019, formerly of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 82 years. Daughter of the late Margaret and sister of the late William Beck. Survived by her sister, Mary (Bill) Mellet; sister-in-law, Maryann Beck; 3 nephews: Stephen, Andrew and Billy; 2 nieces: Sue and Lynn; 4 great nieces: Brooke and Sienna, Kristin and Jennifer; and a great nephew, Travis.

Peggy was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday 9:30 to 11 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp., NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Inurnment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cooper Cancer Center by visiting: foundation.cooperhealth.org.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019
