Margaret M. Breyer (nee Smallenburg)
Maple Shade - Peggy went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 82, born and raised in Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Breyer. Loving & proud mother of Jennifer McAllister (Jeff) of Haddonfield, NJ, Timothy Gorski (Claire Chen) of Taipei, Taiwan, Scott Breyer (Lisa) of Wilmington, DE, the late Robin Goebel (Ron) and Tracy Mohler (Dave). Dear brother of Richard Smallenburg (Kathleen) of Albrightsville, PA. Proud grandmother of Kinley, Emily, Ryan (Brianna), Devon, Taylor and Derek. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Peggy retired after over 25 years from Wills Eye Hospital in the Oncology Department. She then used her Master's in Education to Substitute Teach and was dedicated to Christian Education. Peggy enjoyed music, especially hymns, she loved the beach and spending time with her family. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room with her kindness and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Sat. Feb. 22 from 9:30 to 11 AM at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1989 Rt. 70, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, followed by her Memorial service at 11 AM. Interment at a later date. The family requests contributions in Peggy's memory be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020