Margaret M. Chatburn
Blackwood - On January 22,2020, Marge (nee Hartman), age 64, beloved wife of Paul Chatburn. Survived by children Edwin (Mary), Paul Jr., Laura Chatburn, 4 grandchildren, siblings; Frank (Barbara) Hartman, Thomas (Monica) Hartman, Barbara Whitman and many loving nieces and nephews. Marge was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose # 548 in Lindenwold. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Sunday 2-3:30 pm with funeral services starting at 3:30 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation will be private following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020