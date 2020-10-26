Margaret M. Diorio
Sicklerville - On October 24, 2020, Margaret (nee McEntee), age 109, beloved wife of the late Michael J. Diorio. Loving mother of Michael, the late Raymond, and the late Louis. Grandmother of Raymond J. Diorio, and the late Loretta Diorio. Predeceased by her brothers Hugh, Edward, Francis, and John; and her step-brothers John Digan and Eugene Digan. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, many friends, and members of the clergy. Margaret previously worked as a telephone operator for Bell of Pennsylvania in Ardmore, PA. She was a member of Church of the Holy Family in Sewell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday morning 9-10 am at ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11 am at Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Interment: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Church of the Holy Family at the above address. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.