|
|
Margaret M. Dolce
Sicklerville - Margaret M. Dolce (nee McKenty) of Shenandoah Village, Sicklerville, NJ age 82yrs. passed away on March 17, 2019. She is pre deceased by her husband Raymond, her daughter Peggy Hunt and her granddaughter, Dana Gattuso. Margaret is survived by her daughter Diane Takis of Burke, VA, her grandchildren, Andrew Gattuso and her great grandchildren, Leah, Drew and David. Her viewing will be held on Monday March 25, 2019 from 8:30am to 10:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, 10:30am at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019