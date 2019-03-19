Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr.,
Atco, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery,
Springfield,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dolce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Dolce

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. Dolce Obituary
Margaret M. Dolce

Sicklerville - Margaret M. Dolce (nee McKenty) of Shenandoah Village, Sicklerville, NJ age 82yrs. passed away on March 17, 2019. She is pre deceased by her husband Raymond, her daughter Peggy Hunt and her granddaughter, Dana Gattuso. Margaret is survived by her daughter Diane Takis of Burke, VA, her grandchildren, Andrew Gattuso and her great grandchildren, Leah, Drew and David. Her viewing will be held on Monday March 25, 2019 from 8:30am to 10:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, 10:30am at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now