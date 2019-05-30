|
Margaret M. Fox
Medford Lakes - MARGARET M. (nee Green) FOX of Medford Lakes, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019. She was 95 yrs. of age. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she is the daughter of the late Frank & Viola Green and has resided in Medford Lakes for the past 60 years. She is the wife of the late John "Jack" Fox and was an Executive Secretary for the Genealogical Society of PA. for 10 years. She was a former Court Report for Medford Lakes and also worked for Secretarial Services in Medford, NJ. In addition she was a 30 year member of the Garden Club of Medford Lakes and St. Vincent DePaul Society. She is the Beloved mother of J. James Fox and his wife Geraldine of Medford Lakes, NJ, Joseph Fox and his wife Janice of Cleveland, NY, Maureen Nugent and her husband Dennis of Medford, NJ, Robert Fox and his wife Terri of Houston, TX, Thomas Fox and his wife Nancy of Niceville, FL, Shawn Fox and his wife Susan of Acworth, GA and Patricia Crawford and her husband William of Medford, NJ. She is also survived by her brothers George Green and his wife Trudy of Huntington Valley, PA and Paul Green and his wife Fran of Delran, NJ and also 21 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 noon in the St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road in Marlton, NJ. Interment will be in the Parkview Cemetery in Medford, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on May 30, 2019