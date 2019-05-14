|
Margaret M. Klevenz
Cherry Hill - Margaret "Peggy" Klevenz (nee Long), on May 7, 2019, of Cherry Hill, Age 86. Beloved wife of the late James J. Klevenz, Jr. Devoted mother of the late James J. Klevenz, III and Andrew Klevenz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, PO Box 821, Alpharetta, GA 30009 (https://www.angelsrescue.org/). Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019