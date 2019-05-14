Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Margaret Klevenz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Klevenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Klevenz


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret M. Klevenz Obituary
Margaret M. Klevenz

Cherry Hill - Margaret "Peggy" Klevenz (nee Long), on May 7, 2019, of Cherry Hill, Age 86. Beloved wife of the late James J. Klevenz, Jr. Devoted mother of the late James J. Klevenz, III and Andrew Klevenz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, PO Box 821, Alpharetta, GA 30009 (https://www.angelsrescue.org/). Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now