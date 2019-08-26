|
Margaret M. Moore
Laurel Springs - Margaret M. Moore "Peggy" (nee Manning), on August 24, 2019, of Laurel Springs, NJ formerly of Magnolia. Age 71. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack". Devoted mother of Frank Moore, Sandra Keys (Kevin) and Richard Moore. Loving grandmother of Caitlyn. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth "Betty". Also survived by many loving family members. Peggy enjoyed her Irish drinks. There will be a viewing on Wednesday from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 26, 2019