Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Margaret Moore
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Moore


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Moore Obituary
Margaret M. Moore

Laurel Springs - Margaret M. Moore "Peggy" (nee Manning), on August 24, 2019, of Laurel Springs, NJ formerly of Magnolia. Age 71. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack". Devoted mother of Frank Moore, Sandra Keys (Kevin) and Richard Moore. Loving grandmother of Caitlyn. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth "Betty". Also survived by many loving family members. Peggy enjoyed her Irish drinks. There will be a viewing on Wednesday from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now