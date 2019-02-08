Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Harleigh Mausoleum
Camden, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Morehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Morehead

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. Morehead Obituary
Margaret M. Morehead

Haddon Heights - On February 7, 2019, Margaret "Peg" Morehead, age 86, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice in Voorhees. Peg will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Charlotte (Alan) Kothe and Margie (James) Doyle; her sons, William (Deborah) Morehead and Brian (Megan) Morehead; her grandchildren, Christine Edwards, Joyce Marie Morehead, Heather (Dan) Balceniuk , Lindsay (Doug) Greenawald-Morehead, Michael (Anne) Demianiuk and Jake Doyle; her great grandchildren Sabine, Natasha, Olivia, Kyle and Oliver as well as her brother-in-law, Al Senni. Peg was predeceased by her daughter, Debbie; her son, Richard; and her dear sister and mother, Elizabeth Senni and Elizabeth Wilson.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be held Monday 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima RC Church 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Entombment following at Harleigh Mausoleum, Camden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Margaret Morehead to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.