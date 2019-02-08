|
|
Margaret M. Morehead
Haddon Heights - On February 7, 2019, Margaret "Peg" Morehead, age 86, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice in Voorhees. Peg will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Charlotte (Alan) Kothe and Margie (James) Doyle; her sons, William (Deborah) Morehead and Brian (Megan) Morehead; her grandchildren, Christine Edwards, Joyce Marie Morehead, Heather (Dan) Balceniuk , Lindsay (Doug) Greenawald-Morehead, Michael (Anne) Demianiuk and Jake Doyle; her great grandchildren Sabine, Natasha, Olivia, Kyle and Oliver as well as her brother-in-law, Al Senni. Peg was predeceased by her daughter, Debbie; her son, Richard; and her dear sister and mother, Elizabeth Senni and Elizabeth Wilson.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be held Monday 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima RC Church 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Entombment following at Harleigh Mausoleum, Camden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Margaret Morehead to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019