Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Margaret M. Skala

Deptford - Margaret M. Skala, of Deptford, NJ, passed away on October 13, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved daughter of the late Rudolph Skala and the late Mary Gallagher-Skala. Loving aunt of Terry Deak (Lin Tenaglia), Kathy Deak- Sheridan, Dave Armstrong, Cecelia Cusick, Jimmy Skala, Danny Skala, Greg Skala, and Bernie Skala. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her eight siblings; Mary Trendle, Rudolph Skala, Anna McCaulley, Bernie Skala, Jim Skala, Theresa Deak Skala, Sr. Marian Perpetua (a.k.a. Joan Skala), and Catherine Skala. She was also predeceased by her two nieces; JoAnn Armstrong and Patty Deak-Dougherty.

Margaret belonged to both the Golden Age Senior Club and the Tacoma Senior Club. She greatly enjoyed playing BINGO. She was a longtime employee and retiree of GE.

Viewing will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM at Infant Jesus Parish/ St. John Vianney Church, 2901 Good Intent Road, Blackwood Terrace, NJ 08096, where a Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Sisters of Mercy, McAuley Convent, 517 Montgomery Avenue, Merion Station, PA 19066. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
