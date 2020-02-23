Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Margaret Skalko
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave
Collingswood, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
Margaret M. Skalko


1980 - 2020
Margaret M. Skalko Obituary
Margaret M. Skalko

Formerly of Haddon Township - Suddenly on February 20, 2020, formerly of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 39 years. Beloved daughter of Paul J. and Carolyn E. Skalko. Dear sister of Jennifer E. (John) Crimmins, Anne E. (Joel) Rosenfeld and the late Thomas P. Skalko. Devoted aunt of Michael and Alexander Crimmins and Benjamin Rosenfeld.

Margaret was a 1998 graduate of Haddon Township High School and played several instruments in the marching band. She was a very talented musician and continued her love of music throughout her life.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday 10:30 to 11:30 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to The Starting Point, Inc. of New Jersey, 215 Highland Ave., Suite C, Haddon Township, NJ 08108 or visit: www.startingpoint.org.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
