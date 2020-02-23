|
Margaret M. Skalko
Formerly of Haddon Township - Suddenly on February 20, 2020, formerly of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 39 years. Beloved daughter of Paul J. and Carolyn E. Skalko. Dear sister of Jennifer E. (John) Crimmins, Anne E. (Joel) Rosenfeld and the late Thomas P. Skalko. Devoted aunt of Michael and Alexander Crimmins and Benjamin Rosenfeld.
Margaret was a 1998 graduate of Haddon Township High School and played several instruments in the marching band. She was a very talented musician and continued her love of music throughout her life.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday 10:30 to 11:30 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to The Starting Point, Inc. of New Jersey, 215 Highland Ave., Suite C, Haddon Township, NJ 08108 or visit: www.startingpoint.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020