Margaret M. Stewart
Margaret M. Stewart

Mt. Laurel - Margaret M. Stewart (nee Cummings/Zimmer), 85 of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed on August 30, 2020.

Peggy is survived by her children Lawrence J. Zimmer (Lynne), Kenneth G. Zimmer (Lynn), Daniel C. Zimmer, Gerald D. Zimmer, Joseph J. Zimmer (Debra), and Margaret M Thompson (Jeffrey), sister Julie M. Ellis, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Peggy loved to be with her family and didn't like to sit still. She enjoyed days on the beach, traveling, the movies, gardening and lunch with her sorority sisters.

Preceded in death by her husbands Lawrence J. Zimmer Jr., Aloysius Henwood, and William J. Stewart.

Peggy graduated from Little Flower High School. She was a long time devoted member of St. Mary RC Church and of St. John Neumann RC Church.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the many dedicated companions, nurses and healthcare providers who helped keep Peggy active and enjoy her later years.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Alzheimer's Association.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are limited to family members only




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
