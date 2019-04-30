|
Margaret M. Vitosky
Polk Township, PA formerly of Mount Ephraim - 89, passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1930, in National Park, NJ. She was a member of the Mount Ephraim Ladies Auxiliary Fire Department for many years. Margaret was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, George Vitosky. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Marge Horn (Joe Horn, Jr.); two granddaughters, Monica Horn and Stephanie (Patrick) Barton; brothers, Jack Allen and James Allen; sisters, Arlene Kimmey, Dot Hennessy, and Emma Jackel; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 9 AM to 10 AM, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church, 601 W Browning Rd, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM, at the church. Burial will take place at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr.
