Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church
601 W Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church
601 W Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Polk Township, PA formerly of Mount Ephraim - 89, passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1930, in National Park, NJ. She was a member of the Mount Ephraim Ladies Auxiliary Fire Department for many years. Margaret was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, George Vitosky. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Marge Horn (Joe Horn, Jr.); two granddaughters, Monica Horn and Stephanie (Patrick) Barton; brothers, Jack Allen and James Allen; sisters, Arlene Kimmey, Dot Hennessy, and Emma Jackel; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 9 AM to 10 AM, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church, 601 W Browning Rd, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM, at the church. Burial will take place at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr.

Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.milanofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
