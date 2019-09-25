|
|
Margaret Marie Snape
Runnemede - Margaret Marie Snape, on September 22, 2019, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 61. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Snape. Devoted sister of Michael Snape, Susan Sadtler, Cecily Swisher, and the late David Steven Snape, Raymond John Snape, and Patricia Ann Elizabeth Snape. Loving aunt of Stephanie Coslove, Tracey Rankus, and Stevenson Alex Snape. Dear friend of Dee Johnson, loving caregiver and friend Dianne, and best friend of Joanie. Beloved Sister Philomena, who came to visit every week with Communion and prayers. Margaret was courageous and generous to a fault. She was loyal and loving to her family and friends and will be missed by all. There will be a visitation from 9am to 10am Saturday at St. Joachim Church, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Memorial Mass 10am at the Church. Inurnment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019