Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Margaret Hans
Margaret Mary Hans


1957 - 2019
Camden - Margaret Mary Hans (nee McGuire) "Meg" on October 19, 2019 of Fairview section of Camden.Age 62. Loving mother of Jeffrey Chiodi (Jennifer). Dear grandmother of Chase. Beloved daughter of John and the late Roseanna (nee Staiano). Dear sister of Lynne Greer (Logan), Jack McGuire (Michele) Maryellen McGuire and the late Michael McGuire. Aunt of Logan and Rachel Greer and Carolyn and Jack McGuire. Also survived by many loving family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Meg's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. Services private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
