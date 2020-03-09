Resources
High Point, NC - Margaret Massaro, 93, of High Point, NC, formerly of Eatontown, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.

She was born in Camden, NJ and lived in Long Branch & Oceanport, NJ, Miami Beach, FL, and High Point, NC.

She was a secretary at Fort Monmouth for 15 years before retiring in 1975. Margaret was a communicant of St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Sam in 2001; her parents, Pasquale and Jennie Massaro and a sister, Rose Barricelli.

Surviving are her daughters, Carol Ann Hettel and Catherine Tucceri; 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 5pm to 8pm Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 am Friday at St. Dorothea's Church in Eatontown. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
