Margaret "Maggie" McGowan
Sewell - Margaret "Maggie" McGowan (nee McMullen) of Sewell, NJ., passed away peacefully on 5/23/19. She was the daughter of the late Barbara (Judge) & Harry McMullen. She is survived by her son Casey McGowan and brother Bill McMullen, brother-in-law Russ Williams and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her, sisters Barbara Williams, Arlene Collins and brother Harry McMullen. She was a devoted mother, enjoyed traveling and spending all her time caring for her son Casey.
Visitation Mon., June 10 from 10-11 am with Memorial Service to follow at FERTIG FUNERAL HOME, 63 N. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Inurnment New St. Mary Cem.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. John of God Community Services or Special Olympics New Jersey.
Thoughts and prayers at www.fertigfuneral home.com.
