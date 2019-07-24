Services
Daley Life Celebration Studio Llc
1518 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
(856) 467-0626
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Margaret Milloy Obituary
Margaret Milloy

Bellmawr - Margaret was formerly of Bellmawr and died at Pitman Manor Sunday July 21. She was a devout Catholic and spent her life as a homemaker. While living in Bellmawr she and her late husband, Frank were active members of the Senior Citizen club.

The Malloy's met at a neighborhood dance and continued to cut a rug for 62 years. until his death in 2004.

They were blessed with three children who considered her to be the best mother ever they are Frank Jr.( Sandy), the late Edward and his wife Shirley, and Marge Dombrosky (Paul), 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren all who agree with their parents that Margaret should be in the grandparents hall of fame.

Come celebrate 97 great years Friday, July 26 from 10 am at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am. Burial New St. Mary's Cemetery.

Donations to The Daughters of the Sacred Heart, 424 E. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031 or to Friends Of Fr. Vincent c/o John and Mary Ann Grasso, P.O Box 178, Clarksboro NJ 08020, will be appreciated. Arrangements Daley Life Celebration Studio.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019
