Margaret (Kelly) Murray
Marlton - Margaret (Kelly) Murray, 96, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 at the Brightview Senior Living Community in Marlton, New Jersey.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents, William and Jane Kelly, husband, Robert T. Murray, M.D., daughter, Mary Beth Gannon and son-in-law, Thomas Gannon. She is survived by sisters, Joanne Gribbin and Marie Lunney and brother, Paul (Nancy) Kelly; sons, Kevin (Kathleen) Murray, Thomas (Elizabeth) Murray, M.D. and Edward (Nancy) Murray and daughter, Ann Marie (Mark) Burroughs; ten grandchildren, Erica (Anthony) Beyer, Clare Murray, Christine (Tristan) Baggetta, Rachel Murray, Carolyn (Josh) Brake, Robert (Kameryn) Murray, Peter Murray, Kathryn Murray, Kelly Burroughs and Bryan Burroughs; and four great grandchildren, Connor and Keegan Beyer and Hunter and Sydney Rose Baggetta, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Margaret was born in Scranton, Pa. in 1923 and graduated from Marywood College, Scranton, Pa. She married Robert in 1951 and dedicated herself to raising her family. She resided in Edison, N.J. 1957-88, and worked at the Commonwealth Bank in Metuchen. In 1988, she relocated to the Player's Place Community in Blackwood, N.J. In retirement, she traveled a great deal. She was committed to a healthy lifestyle and was involved in swim and exercise classes into her early 90's. Margaret was a fun loving outgoing person who made friends wherever life took her. Despite her years, she was affectionately known by family and friends as, "Young Marge". Marge could strike up a conversation with anyone, happily sharing her Irish wit and wisdom. She loved family gatherings and keeping in touch with family and friends.
A memorial mass will be offered at 10:30 AM on June 15, 2019 at Church of St. Isaac Jogues, Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019