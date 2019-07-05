|
Margaret N. Callahan
Collingswood - Margaret Nancy Callahan (nee Sharpe) of Collingswood passed away peacefully on Thursday June 27, 2019 at the age of 86.
Cherished daughter of predeceased Arthur and Ida Sharpe. Devoted mother of Joseph Callahan, Stephen Callahan and Jacqueline Marrero. Margaret is predeceased by twelve brothers and sisters. Loving grandmother of Kenneth Ruediger, Randy (Kimberly) Ruediger, Patrick Callahan, Shane Callahan, Ryan Ruediger, Kathleen Callahan and Christine (Kevin Beane) Callahan-Beane. Dear great grandmother of nine.
Margaret was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. She moved to Fairview, NJ in 1954 and in 1970 she moved to Collingswood, NJ. She worked as a server in the High Roller Sections of Harrah's Casino and Trump Plaza. Margaret also worked in the Accounts Receivable Department for the casinos. She really enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, Bingo and puzzles. She was a fighter and strong willed. Family was very important to Margaret. She will be missed.
Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Visitation on Monday July 8, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm. Please leave your remembrances of Margaret on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggest donations to be made in Margaret's name to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or .
Published in Courier-Post on July 5, 2019