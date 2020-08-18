1/
Margaret Neidig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Neidig

Williamstown - Margaret Neidig (nee Santola), 90, of Williamstown, formerly of Sicklerville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Devoted mother of John "Jack" Cathcart Jr. and Patricia Cathcart. Loving grandmother of 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, August 22nd from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's R.C. Church, Main St. and Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.

Please wear a mask and maintain social distance.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.st.jude.org/donate) and / or Disabled American Veterans @ www.dav.org.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved