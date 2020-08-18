Margaret Neidig
Williamstown - Margaret Neidig (nee Santola), 90, of Williamstown, formerly of Sicklerville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Devoted mother of John "Jack" Cathcart Jr. and Patricia Cathcart. Loving grandmother of 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, August 22nd from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's R.C. Church, Main St. and Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.
Please wear a mask and maintain social distance.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.st.jude.org/donate
) and / or Disabled American Veterans @ www.dav.org
.
.