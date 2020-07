Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret (Peg) O'Donnell Oliver



October 8, 1927 - July 1, 2020



Peg Oliver, age 92, formerly of Pennsauken, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Mrs. Oliver was born in Bristol, PA to Patrick and Marie Gallagher O'Donnell.



She was preceded in death by her son, John (Tom) Oliver, sisters Pat O'Donnell and Mary Lou Kelly, and ex-husband John (Jack) Oliver.



She is survived by her daughters, Pat Fox (Nelson) and Dana Oliver, grandchildren Nelson Fox, Jr. (Sara), Tom Fox (Kristin), Brittany Liberto (Donato) and Meghan Donahue (Chris), great grandchildren Madeline, Jackson, and Molly, and daughter-in-law Sandie Oliver.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Page Funeral Home of Burlington, NJ.









