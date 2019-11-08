Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
Margaret Maloney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Maloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret P. Maloney


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret P. Maloney Obituary
Margaret P. Maloney

Collingswood - On November 6, 2019, Margaret "Peggy" Maloney passed away suddenly at the age of 78. Peggy was a longtime resident of Collingswood, NJ.

Anyone who knew Peggy, knows she loved and adored her family more than anything else in the world and we all loved and adored her right back. Mourning her loss are her sons, William (Michelle), Henry (Deanna) and Scott; her grandsons: Colin, Zachary, Ian, Joshua and Jacob; her sister, Elizabeth McClellan; nieces and nephews: Sharon, Tommy, Danny, Jerry and Debbie; and her faithful dog, Cherry.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday evening 6 to 7 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Celebration of her life will follow at 7 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -