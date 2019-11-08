|
Margaret P. Maloney
Collingswood - On November 6, 2019, Margaret "Peggy" Maloney passed away suddenly at the age of 78. Peggy was a longtime resident of Collingswood, NJ.
Anyone who knew Peggy, knows she loved and adored her family more than anything else in the world and we all loved and adored her right back. Mourning her loss are her sons, William (Michelle), Henry (Deanna) and Scott; her grandsons: Colin, Zachary, Ian, Joshua and Jacob; her sister, Elizabeth McClellan; nieces and nephews: Sharon, Tommy, Danny, Jerry and Debbie; and her faithful dog, Cherry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday evening 6 to 7 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Celebration of her life will follow at 7 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019