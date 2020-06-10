Margaret Pollitt Barnes
1951 - 2020
Margaret Pollitt Barnes

Pine Hill - On June 9, 2020, Margie Pollitt Barnes, age 69. Beloved wife of Robert Barnes. Survived by children Janine Barnes of Chesilhurst and Robert Barnes of Glassboro; 4 grandchildren Kenny, Aidan, Johnny and Kayla; siblings Catherine Iannacone, Edmund Pollitt, Anna Shaw and James Pollitt; and many loving nieces and nephews. Cremation was held privately. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
