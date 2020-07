Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Margaret R. Bryant



Camden - on July 16, 2020, she was 93.



Services: Monday - 11 am at the Carl Miller Funeral Home- Camden where friends may call after 9 am.



Interment: Sunset Memorial Park.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store