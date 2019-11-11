Services
Margaret Friberg
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Margaret R. Friberg


1917 - 2019
Margaret R. Friberg Obituary
Margaret R. Friberg

Haddon Heights - (nee Jack) Peacefully at home on November 9, 2019 of Haddon Heights, NJ; formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 101 years.

Beloved wife of the late Edwin F. Friberg, Sr. Loving mother of Cindy (Scott) Heckler of Haddon Heights, NJ, and the late Margaret "Peggy" McDonnell and Edwin F. Friberg, Jr. Devoted grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 6.

Mrs. Friberg was a former employee of the Camden County Board of Social Services and a longtime member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Collingswood.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
