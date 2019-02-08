|
|
Margaret R. Gotthold
Westmont - Margaret R. Gotthold (nee Walz) of Westmont, NJ passed away on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at the age of 94.
Beloved wife of predeceased John H. Gotthold. Devoted mother of Margaret E. Gotthold, Maryann (Kevin) O'Brien, Joan (Fred) Eckert, daughter-in-law Jacquelyn Gotthold and predeceased John D. Gotthold. Loving grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 2.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Monday February 11, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Holy Saviour Church, 50 Emerald Avenue, Haddon Township, NJ 08108. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Margaret on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's name to Samaritan Hospice Attn: Development Office 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 or St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Dinners to Doorsteps, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 8, 2019