|
|
Margaret R. Helman
Mt. Laurel - Margaret R. (Nee Camerlengo) age 92 of Mt Laurel passed away April 14, 2020 after a brief hospitalization. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John F. Helman February 25, 2006.
She was born and raised in Philadelphia and worked as a beautician for Mr. Lewis Beauty Salon for 17 years. The Helmans moved to the South Jersey area more than 50 years ago, spending many years in Clementon.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Helman may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Due to present restrictions related to quarantine and preserving health, Burial will be held privately at Brigadier Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020