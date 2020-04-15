Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Helman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret R. Helman


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret R. Helman Obituary
Margaret R. Helman

Mt. Laurel - Margaret R. (Nee Camerlengo) age 92 of Mt Laurel passed away April 14, 2020 after a brief hospitalization. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John F. Helman February 25, 2006.

She was born and raised in Philadelphia and worked as a beautician for Mr. Lewis Beauty Salon for 17 years. The Helmans moved to the South Jersey area more than 50 years ago, spending many years in Clementon.

Donations in memory of Mrs. Helman may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Due to present restrictions related to quarantine and preserving health, Burial will be held privately at Brigadier Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -