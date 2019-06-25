Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Margaret R. "Peggy" (Everly) Roberts

Margaret R. "Peggy" Roberts Obituary
Margaret R. "Peggy" Roberts (nee Everly)

Williamstown, NJ - Age 93, passed away on June 22, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she lived in Berlin Twp. before moving to Williamstown 30 years ago. Mrs. Roberts worked during World War II, contributing to the war efforts at home. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the casino. Beloved wife of the late Albert W. Roberts, Sr. Devoted mother of Albert W. Roberts, Jr. (Carol), Linda M. Madrack (Edward), Carol A. Rourke (the late Michael) and Deborah Roberts. Loving grandmother of Albert C. Roberts, Denise Stanton, Joseph M. Roberts (Migchaliy), Staci L. King (John), Todd Madrack (Michele), Amy Lysak (Michael), Lara Burpulis (Nicholas), Meredith L. Bond, Rebecca Aynardi (Michael), Olivia Ponchin (Matthew) and Alexandra Salamon. Loving great-grandmother of 24 and great-great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Mary Duffy. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, June 27th from 10:00 -11:00 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gloucester County Special Services School District, 1340 Tanyard Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080, to be used for the Autism Fund. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 25, 2019
