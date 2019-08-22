Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Following Services
Church of St. Joan of Arc
100 Willow Bend Rd.,
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peg" (Lannon) Richards


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Peg" (Lannon) Richards Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Richards (née Lannon)

Of Marlton, NJ - Age 76, died peacefully at home on August 19, 2019 after battling ovarian cancer. Born May 10, 1943, in Camden, NJ to John and Regina Lannon. She is predeceased by her husband, Harry Richards, to whom she was married for 51 years.

She will lovingly be remembered by her four daughters and their families, Kirsten (Jim) Messina of Marlton; Erica (Jim) Reilly of Saline, MI; Dana (Rich) Marnin of Marlton; and Tara (Josh) of Sturbridge, MA. Grandchildren: Laura, Dominic, Anna, and Karly Messina; Shannon, Devin, and Erin Reilly; Julia and Lucas Marnin; and Charlie, Patrick, and William Linton.

Predeceased by siblings Jeannie and Leonard (Kathy). Survived by siblings and their spouses: Teen Klein (Bill), John (Darlene); Neen Locante (Gus, deceased); Patti Kryszczak (Bob); Kevin (Denise); Rick (Kerry); Gerry Fallon (Jack); Jeff; Michael (Wendy); Kim Bierbach; and Larry and many nieces and nephews.

Peg was always known for having a strong moral compass and being the ultimate caretaker. She was a talented gardener and shared her green thumb with neighbors, family, and friends. Her home was always a gathering place for holidays and celebrations. Peg had a love of Ireland and shared that with her family on a trip in July 2018. Her greatest treasure was her 12 grandchildren with whom she dedicated countless hours to playing cards and games, watching sports, laughing loudly, and sharing her invaluable advice.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Church of St. Joan of Arc, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Visiting hours 10:00-11:00 a.m. with Mass immediately following. Burial services will be private. Memorial donations in memory of Peg can be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now