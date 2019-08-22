|
Margaret "Peg" Richards (née Lannon)
Of Marlton, NJ - Age 76, died peacefully at home on August 19, 2019 after battling ovarian cancer. Born May 10, 1943, in Camden, NJ to John and Regina Lannon. She is predeceased by her husband, Harry Richards, to whom she was married for 51 years.
She will lovingly be remembered by her four daughters and their families, Kirsten (Jim) Messina of Marlton; Erica (Jim) Reilly of Saline, MI; Dana (Rich) Marnin of Marlton; and Tara (Josh) of Sturbridge, MA. Grandchildren: Laura, Dominic, Anna, and Karly Messina; Shannon, Devin, and Erin Reilly; Julia and Lucas Marnin; and Charlie, Patrick, and William Linton.
Predeceased by siblings Jeannie and Leonard (Kathy). Survived by siblings and their spouses: Teen Klein (Bill), John (Darlene); Neen Locante (Gus, deceased); Patti Kryszczak (Bob); Kevin (Denise); Rick (Kerry); Gerry Fallon (Jack); Jeff; Michael (Wendy); Kim Bierbach; and Larry and many nieces and nephews.
Peg was always known for having a strong moral compass and being the ultimate caretaker. She was a talented gardener and shared her green thumb with neighbors, family, and friends. Her home was always a gathering place for holidays and celebrations. Peg had a love of Ireland and shared that with her family on a trip in July 2018. Her greatest treasure was her 12 grandchildren with whom she dedicated countless hours to playing cards and games, watching sports, laughing loudly, and sharing her invaluable advice.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Church of St. Joan of Arc, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Visiting hours 10:00-11:00 a.m. with Mass immediately following. Burial services will be private. Memorial donations in memory of Peg can be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 22, 2019