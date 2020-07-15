1/1
Margaret Rosenberger
Marlton - ROSENBERGER, Margaret "Margie" (nee De Biase). On July 13, 2020. Age 99. Of Marlton, NJ formerly of Pennsauken, NJ. Beloved wife of the late William N. Rosenberger and the late Walter George. Devoted mother of Margaret Brogan (Barry Winograd), the late Walter George and the late William R. Rosenberger. Adoring grandmother of Katie Brogan Ozeck (Nate), Tim Brogan (Suzi), PJ Brogan (Katie), Walt George (Elizabeth), Stephanie George (Eddie), Patty Conti (the late Al Conti), great-grandmother of Liam, Kyle, Joanie, and Nicky along with lovely great-great grandchildren, and loving mother-in-law of Bernice George and Dennis Brogan. Margie was born in Camden, NJ, and worked at Campbell Soup during World War II. When her daughter started first grade, she became a full-time secretary and administrative assistant in Collingswood, NJ, where she worked until her retirement at 65, a true working woman role model in her time. She was a woman of great strength, surviving the loss of her dad at age 10, her first husband in the Battle of the Bulge when their son Walter was just a toddler, her son Walter when he was a very young man, and her other son Bill later in life. Margie was a beauty, a lover of fashion, and she delighted in being dressed up for every occasion. Margie was an avid reader and loved to crochet gifts for family and friends. She was a tremendously loving "Nana," generous with her time, her energies, her love and her hugs. Service for Margie will be held privately at this time and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
