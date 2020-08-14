Margaret (Peggy) Sara DiMatteo
DiMatteo, Margaret (Peggy) Sara, of Egg Harbor Township, born September 15, 1929, in Abbington PA, to Elwood and Margaret Graham "Muzzy", was called home peacefully on August 12, 2020 at 91 years old. She passed away in the arms of her loving husband, Albert J. DiMatteo of 68 glorious years along with being surrounded by family. She is survived by her two children Albert J. DiMatteo (Lili) and daughter Donna Trach DiMatteo (Mike), five grandchildren: Christine Grufstedt (Aron), Alison DiMatteo (Joel), Daniel A.Trach, Brett DiMatteo and Joshua Trach. In addition, there are four great grandchildren: Juniper, Mabel, Ridly and Cora. Peggy moved to Atlantic City at an early age where she established herself as a pillar of the community for nine decades! She graduated from Atlantic City High School and received a Masters' degree and her Principal certificate in Education from Glassboro State College. Peggy was an All-State athlete in basketball and softball in high school and college. She and her husband Al (Betto) were inducted in the Atlantic City High School hall of fame in 2007. She also excelled in badminton, tennis and field hockey. During her legacy of a Forty-Four years in teaching, she worked in Atlantic City, Ventnor City and Moorestown schools in New Jersey. Peggy was Principal at Oxford Avenue School and had received many awards throughout her career and represented her Teacher's Union when her students' and families' needs were at stake!! Peggy and Al spent a lifetime of laughter, fond memories and realizing their dreams together. "Snowbirds" in Port St. Lucie, Florida for 24 years, they enjoyed golf and "lively" parties with many friends and family. Peggy excelled at golf and once made a 12 ft. putt on the 8th hole in Captiva Florida completing a birdie trifecta with Al and son Al Jr., to a standing ovation of over 150 people on a cruise ship watching events unfold!! Way to go Mom!! Her family, fighting for the "Under-Dog", women's rights and "Doing what you need to do!" at the BEST of ones' abilities, represents her passions and a legacy that inspired others to her last breath! You are an AMAZING WOMAN and we have all been blessed having you in our lives for 91 years! A private service will be held by the family at a future date. Because of the Covid 19 virus there will not be a repast and in efforts to curtail the spread of the virus, the family will not be accepting visitors at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following Non-Profits: Leukemia Lymphoma Society
, ME TOO Movement or St. Jude's Hospital. Thank you! The DiMatteos' Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood- Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com