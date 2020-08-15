Margaret (Peggy) Sara DiMatteo
Egg Harbor Township - Margaret (Peggy) Sara DiMatteo, of Egg Harbor Township, born September 15, 1929, in Abbington PA, to Elwood and Margaret Graham "Muzzy", was called home peacefully on August 12, 2020, at 91 years old. She passed away in the arms of her loving husband, Albert J. DiMatteo of 68 glorious years along with being surrounded by family. She is survived by her two children Albert J. DiMatteo (Lili) and daughter Donna Trach DiMatteo (Mike), five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She graduated from Atlantic City High School and received a Master's degree and her Principal certificate in Education from Glassboro State College. Peggy was an All-State athlete in basketball and softball in high school and college. She and her husband Al (Betto) were inducted in the Atlantic City High School hall of fame in 2007. During her legacy of Forty-Four years in teaching, she worked in Atlantic City, Ventnor City and Moorestown schools in New Jersey. Peggy was Principal at Oxford Avenue School and had received many awards throughout her career and represented her Teacher's Union when her students' and families' needs were at stake!! Peggy and Al spent a lifetime of laughter, fond memories and realizing their dreams together. Way to go Mom!! Her family, fighting for the "Under-Dog", women's rights and "Doing what you need to do!" at the BEST of ones' abilities, represents her passions and a legacy that inspired others to her last breath! You are an AMAZING WOMAN and we have all been blessed having you in our lives for 91 years! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following Non-Profits: Leukemia Lymphoma Society
, ME TOO Movement or St. Jude's Hospital. Thank you! The DiMatteos' Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com