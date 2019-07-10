Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
Margaret Shellenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret T. Shellenberger


1927 - 2019
Margaret T. Shellenberger Obituary
Margaret T. Shellenberger

(June 16, 1927 - July 05, 2019)

Wife of the late John. Loving Mother of Carol Davis (William), Jack (Josephine), and Larry (Dawn). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and one sister-in-law Katherine Shellenberger. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila 19114 from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. followed by her service 10:30 A.M. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 8201 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19136. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to the in her memory.
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019
