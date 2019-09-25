Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Lawrence Campus
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Margaret V. Gooch


1934 - 2019
Margaret V. Gooch Obituary
Margaret V. Gooch

Clementon - Margaret V Gooch, of Linwood, NJ formally of Clementon, NJ, passed away on Monday September 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gooch. Devoted mother of Kathleen (Ken) Baker. Loving grandmother of Katie and Kristi.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday morning from 8:30AM to 9:30AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Lawrence Campus 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. For lasting condolences; DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019
