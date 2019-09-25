|
|
Margaret V. Gooch
Clementon - Margaret V Gooch, of Linwood, NJ formally of Clementon, NJ, passed away on Monday September 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gooch. Devoted mother of Kathleen (Ken) Baker. Loving grandmother of Katie and Kristi.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday morning from 8:30AM to 9:30AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Lawrence Campus 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. For lasting condolences; DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019