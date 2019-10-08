Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Margaret Fullerton
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
8:45 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa’s RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
Margaret W. Fullerton


1930 - 2019
Margaret W. Fullerton Obituary
Margaret W. Fullerton

Glendora - Margaret W. Fullerton (nee Weber), on October 7, 2019, of Glendora. Age 89. Beloved wife of 69 years of Charles. Devoted mother of Regina, Brian, David (Liz) and John (Gina). Loving grandmother of Stephanie Tadzynski, Lily and Jack Fullerton. Dear sister of Rosemary Carroll and the late Kathleen Dawson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Fullerton loved to travel. She loved her church and was a member of Holy Child Parish, where she was also a member of the choir. There will be a viewing from 8:45 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa's RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Fullerton's memory to Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
