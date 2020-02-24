|
Margarete "Marge" Smiechowski
Southampton - Margarete "Marge" Smiechowski, 77, of Southampton, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Loving wife to Edmund Smiechowski for 58 years. Dear mother to Diane (Sovann) Sot and Debra Andrews. Grandmother Robert "Bobby" Andrews, Alec Andrews and Sydney Sot.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, February 27th from 6pm to 8pm at Givnish of Marlton with a memorial service beginning at 8pm. To share your favorite memories of Marge, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020