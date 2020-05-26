|
Margot K. (nee Krank) Sweeney
Margot K. Sweeney (nee Krank) on May 25, 2020 of West Deptford. Age 90. Wife of the late John "Jack" J. Sweeney, Jr. Loving mother of Kathleen Mannino (Thomas) of Delaware. Beloved grandmother of Christina Geden (Jon) of Pennsville and Stephen Mannino of Villas. Devoted great-grandmother of Reagan, Abby, Jonathan and Leo.
Margot worked as a Crossing Guard for the Borough of Stratford.
Burial will be private at Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. For condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020