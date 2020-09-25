Marguerite Helen Hartmann
Mt. Ephraim - Marguerite Helen Hartmann, age 94, of Mt. Ephraim, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was born in Miami, FL to the late James and Helen (nee Poponi) Curry. Marguerite was dedicated to supporting and nurturing her natural environment, creating a refuge for birds and other animals in her yard. She was also involved in the Trap, Neuter and Release rescue effort. Marguerite's biggest impact was in the hearing impaired community. She dedicated years of her life helping those who needed her most communicate with others by teaching the skill of lip reading. She loved her family and spending time with them. She had a special attachment and connection to her first cousins on her mother, Helen's, side of the family. Marguerite will be deeply missed by all the neighbors, relatives and friends who she loved.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Buenzle (the late Raymond); nephew, Mark Buenzle; niece, Desiree Buenzle; and great niece, Sarah Carbonaro.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:30am-10:30am at Mahaffey Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am at St. Rose of Lima Church, located at 300 E. Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ. Flowers are welcome and/or memorial donations to the National Audubon Society by visiting www.audubon.org
. To view Marguerite's tribute page, please visit milanofuneralhome.com
.