Marguerite M. MacMillan
Marguerite M. MacMillan

Lewes, DE - Marguerite M. ("Marge") MacMillan, age 94 of Lewes, DE passed away on May 11, 2020 after a short illness at Harbor Healthcare in Lewes, DE. She was born in Philadelphia and lived in Cherry Hill, NJ for many years. Marguerite was a housewife and after her husband died, she answered a blind ad and ended up working at the Givnish Funeral Home in Maple Shade. When that job ended, she worked at the Mt. Laurel Library. When she finally retired in 2001, she became a volunteer there.

Marguerite was an avid reader, liked to travel, do crossword puzzles, knitted and loved to watch Jeopardy. She lived in Holiday Village in Mt. Laurel until she moved to Brandywine Senior Living in Rehoboth Beach, DE to be closer to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Marguerite and John Phillippi, husband Neil, daughter Marguerite L. ("Missy") Delvalle and her sister Jane LaCon Ciletti.

She is survived by her son Fred (Aileen Ishuin) of Millsboro, DE, 4 grandchildren; Pamela Delvalle in the UK, Jeffrey MacMillan (Egle) in DE, Sarah MacMillan in CA, Jennifer Bazergui (Chris) in NJ and 1 great granddaughter. Marguerite requested direct cremation with no services. Donations in her memory may be made to the Greater Lewes Community Village, 16686 Kings Highway, Suite B, Lewes, DE 19958.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
