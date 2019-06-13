Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road
Washington Twp, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road
Washington Twp, NJ
Gloucester Twp. - On June 11, 2019 Age 77. Beloved sister of Edward M. Lonergan, III (Catherine), and Deborah Raine (Joseph). Cherished aunt of Michele, and Michael Raine and Bridget, and Edward Lonergan IV.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday 9 - 11 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marguerite's memory may be made to JDRF, 1415 Route 70 East, Suite 502, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019
