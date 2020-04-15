|
Maria A. Cilurso
Laurel Springs - Maria A. Cilurso (nee Sparano), on April 14, 2020, formerly of Runnemede. Age 56. Devoted mother of Danielle (Damon). Loving grandmother of Ryan, Damon and Nico. Fiancé of Marc Stezzi and his children Marc and Gabriella. Beloved daughter of Florence Sparano (nee Dillahay) and the late Thomas "Sonny" Sparano. Dear sister of Thomas (Karen) and Andrea DiMartinis (Nick). Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Maria was a huge Eagles fan, loved Christmas, enjoyed being with her family and friends and spending time with the lights of her life, her grandchildren. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Maria's name to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020