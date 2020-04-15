Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Cilurso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria A. Cilurso


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria A. Cilurso Obituary
Maria A. Cilurso

Laurel Springs - Maria A. Cilurso (nee Sparano), on April 14, 2020, formerly of Runnemede. Age 56. Devoted mother of Danielle (Damon). Loving grandmother of Ryan, Damon and Nico. Fiancé of Marc Stezzi and his children Marc and Gabriella. Beloved daughter of Florence Sparano (nee Dillahay) and the late Thomas "Sonny" Sparano. Dear sister of Thomas (Karen) and Andrea DiMartinis (Nick). Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Maria was a huge Eagles fan, loved Christmas, enjoyed being with her family and friends and spending time with the lights of her life, her grandchildren. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Maria's name to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -