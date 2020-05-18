Services
Fertig Funeral Home
63 North Main Street
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
856-478-2576
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria A. Walters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria A. Walters Obituary
Maria A. Walters

Deptford - Maria A. Walters, (Nee Mitchell), 75, of Deptford, NJ, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side. Maria is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John S. Walters. Devoted mother to John Walters, Joseph Walters (Donna), Rita Kirk (the late Ralph), and Maria Walters.

Loving grandmother of Danielle, Ralph, John, Michael, Melissa, and Katelyn.

Daughter of the late James and Sarah Mitchell, she is also survived by her brother, William Mitchell.

Maria enjoyed weekend shopping trips. the casinos and her cats (Fluffy). She was an LPN. A devoted member of St. Margaret's Church, Woodbury Hts., NJ, she enjoyed attending Sunday Mass.

Services will be held at a later date to Celebrate Maria's Life!

Thoughts and prayers at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fertig Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -