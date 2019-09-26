Services
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr.
Atco, NJ
View Map
Maria "Mary" Alibrando

Atco - Maria "Mary" Alibrando (nee DiGaetano) age 95yrs. of Atco, NJ passed away suddenly on September 24, 2019. Mrs. Alibrando is predeceased by her husband Mario, her daughter, Teresa Morse and her grandson, Michael Morse. She is survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Morse (Linda), Gary Morse, Jr. (Jennifer), Teresa Leavy (Robert), her great grandchildren, Christine, Caleb, Emily, Jacob, Justin, Rachel and her great great grandchild, Bailey. She is also survived by her son in law, Gary Morse, Sr. and her grand puppy, Jackie.

Her viewing will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00am at the at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 26, 2019
